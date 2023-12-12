Palmetto Expressway

Major traffic delays expected following 2 separate crashes on the Palmetto Expressway

Both accidents occured along the Palmetto Expressway at NW 103rd Street

Two separate crashes along the Palmetto Expressway are causing heavy traffic delays Tuesday morning.

One accident occurred along the southbound express lanes of the Palmetto Expressway at NW 103rd Street. Both express lanes are currently closed.

And another crash heading North on the Palmetto Expressway is also causing delays at NW 103rd Street.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check with NBC6 for updates.

