Major traffic delays expected following 2 separate crashes on the Palmetto Expressway

Two separate crashes along the Palmetto Expressway are causing heavy traffic delays Tuesday morning.

One accident occurred along the southbound express lanes of the Palmetto Expressway at NW 103rd Street. Both express lanes are currently closed.

DOUBLE TRUBLE ON THE PALMETTO!

Two seperate crashes on The Palmetto NB and SB at NW 103rd, we're seeing big backups and the SB Express Lanes are CLOSED. Please remember to #MoveOver For @FHPMiami pic.twitter.com/fjHaUrnimj — Total Traffic Miami  (@TotalTrafficMIA) December 12, 2023

And another crash heading North on the Palmetto Expressway is also causing delays at NW 103rd Street.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Please check with NBC6 for updates.