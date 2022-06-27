Make-A-Wish Grants Customized Golf Cart to Boca Raton Teen With Special Needs

A teenager with special needs in Boca Raton got his wish granted this weekend thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation chapter in South Florida.

Ari Manevitch suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy. The 17-year-old's wish was for a street-legal golf cart customized with lights and a sound system his family can use when camping and spending time together.

Sunday, the teen got the golf cart during an event at his home.

"This is a really awesome gift for him. It gives us a chance to do more stuff with him and include him in some family fun. You know, we like to go camping a lot and this is something we can take with us and not just sit around the campground and tear it up," Ari's father Kevin told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ari's mother, Stephanie, said he is looking forward to having friends on board and going to get ice cream nearby with his grandmother.