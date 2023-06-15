Man accused of abusing son for ‘chewing with his mouth open' at Miami home

A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly abusing his son at their home in Miami for "chewing with his mouth open."

According to the arrest report, Jorge Alvarez, 38, and his son were eating together as a family on Jun. 4 when he became upset with the boy for his chewing and threw a remote control at his face.

The remote control struck the boy in the eye, causing a cut and a black eye, the report says.

Jorge Alvarez

The boy said that Alvarez usually strikes him in the arms, legs, or head with a closed fist as a form of discipline.

He added that his father also "Michael Jordan's" him when he is upset. When asked what that means, the boy said Alvarez winds his arm up to get the most strength possible and then strikes him on the top of the head with an open hand.

The child's mother, Danay Sarduy-Fernandez, confirmed his account of the incident with the remote control.

The boy responded to the Child Protection Team at the Univiersity of Miami Hospital. A nurse examined the child and deemed the case to be physcial abuse.

On wednesday, june 14, 2023, the defendant responded to the turner guilford knight correctional facility and was taken into custody without incident.