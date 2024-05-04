Man grazed by bullet during alleged road rage incident on I-95 in Miami: FHP

A man was hospitalized after troopers say he was grazed by a bullet during an alleged road rage incident on I-95 in Miami Saturday.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes, in the area of State Road 836, according to the FHP.

The incident involved two vehicles, ending in one man being fired at twice, FHP said in a statement. One bullet reportedly struck the driver's side window and grazed the victim's left arm.

That victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by City of Miami Fire Rescue, where he was listed as stable. It's unclear if the suspected shooter is in police custody.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting have also not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.