Man Wielding Knife Accused of Attacking Man Outside Miami Beach Liquor Store

A South Florida man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a man with a knife in the Normandy Village area of Miami Beach.

Fransisco Hernandez allegedly approached the victim outside a liquor store on Oct. 27, shouting “give me my money now” in Spanish.

Hernandez was holding a knife at the time, the victim said. The incident happened in front of Ruben’s Liquor Store at around 6:30 p.m.

The victim told detectives he’s given money to Hernandez before to help him out. But this time, he was in fear for his life.

Armed robbery is a crime punishable by life in prison. Hernandez is currently being held on no bond.

He is being charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon.