Miami Beach

Man Wielding Knife Accused of Attacking Man Outside Miami Beach Liquor Store

The incident happened on Oct. 27, with the man allegedly yelling "give me my money now" to the victim.

A South Florida man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a man with a knife in the Normandy Village area of Miami Beach.

Fransisco Hernandez allegedly approached the victim outside a liquor store on Oct. 27, shouting “give me my money now” in Spanish.

Hernandez was holding a knife at the time, the victim said. The incident happened in front of Ruben’s Liquor Store at around 6:30 p.m.

The victim told detectives he’s given money to Hernandez before to help him out. But this time, he was in fear for his life.

Armed robbery is a crime punishable by life in prison. Hernandez is currently being held on no bond.

He is being charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Miami Beachnormandy village
