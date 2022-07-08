Coral Gables

Man Accused of Filming in Employee Bathroom at Fairchild Tropical Gardens in Coral Gables

Justin A. Torres, 19, was arrested Thursday on two counts of video voyeurism, an arrest report said

By NBC 6

Getty Images

A volunteer at Fairchild Tropical Gardens in Coral Gables is accused of filming people in an employee bathroom.

Justin A. Torres, 19, was arrested Thursday on two counts of video voyeurism, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Justin Torres

The report said Torres, a volunteer at the gardens, entered an employee bathroom used by men and women and "intentionally placed his cellphone in a hidden location across from the toilet with direct view of unsuspecting victims."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The phone recorded fellow co-workers as they used the bathroom until an employee found the concealed phone, the report said.

A search of the phone turned up two videos of victims undressing and using the toilet, and several photos of the victims were also on the phone, the report said.

Torres was booked into jail and later released. Attorney information wasn't available.

Local

Deerfield Beach 1 hour ago

Broward Sheriff's Office Asks For Help Finding Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

Broward County 2 hours ago

Man Accused of Rape and Stalking, Spitting on Cop in Pompano Beach

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Coral GablesMiami-Dade Countyfairchild tropical gardens
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us