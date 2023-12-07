Man accused of killing 2 coworkers with office supplies in Coral Gables considers pleading guilty

On Thursday, Jose Rojas, who could face death if convicted, informed the court he is considering pleading guilty to his 2012 indictment.

Jose Rojas is facing two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed kidnapping and one count of attempted armed robbery in the April 27, 2012 killings.

“If he’s going to go to penalty (phase) and that’s where we are going to go, we will tell the jury Rojas pled guilty to the indictment,” said defense attorney Jimmy Dellafera.

It’s not official yet and his legal team planned to talk it through overnight, but if Rojas takes full responsibility, the first part of trial will end. The trial will then jump to the penalty phase where punishment could be life in prison or death. A similar scenario occurred for the Parkland shooter.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Earlier in the day, jurors were shown gruesome images of the murder scene.

Prosecutors also showed jurors pieces of duct tape with dry blood stains that Rojas used to bind the victims.

“That’s the hole puncher,” stated Justin Funck, one of the prosecutors, as he passed around a bloody office supply they say Rojas used to beat the victims.

Prosecutors also showed jurors a “Spanish mop” that was partially cracked. Rags with dry blood.

State attorneys also rolled around one of the office chairs Rojas taped the victims to. Dried blood spots and hair particles were still covering the chair.

Rojas is one of the longest-jailed defendants in Miami-Dade County. His trial could be the first one in the county where Gov. Ron DeSantis' death penalty law will be honored.

Under the law, a unanimous vote is no longer needed to recommend death. Eight jurors out of 12 could recommend it.

Trial continues tomorrow.