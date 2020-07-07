Man Accused of Pulling Airsoft Gun on Black Miami-Dade Homeowner in Court

A North Miami Beach man accused of using racist language while pulling an Airsoft gun on a Black homeowner in Miami-Dade was back in court Tuesday.

Joseph Fucheck, 58, was arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with prejudice during a hearing Tuesday.

“There is no room for this type of hateful speech," Judge William Altfield said during the hearing, calling Fucheck's behavior "despicable.'

Joseph Fucheck was arrested after authorities say he used racial slurs while pulling a gun on a Black homeowner in Miami-Dade earlier this month. NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports.

On June 14th, the alleged victim, Dwayne Wynn, told detectives that he walked to his mailbox in front of his home to pick up a card Fucheck had left. Wynn told detectives Fucheck got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at him.

Wynn recorded part of the confrontation with his cell phone in which Fucheck used racial slurs, police said.

In the video Fucheck claimed to be a former Navy Seal but according to officials at the Navy Seal Museum, they have no record of Fucheck in their database, and said they are appalled at the allegations against him.

The public defender said Fucheck had an Airsoft gun with plastic pellets and not a real gun.

Altfield decided to give Fucheck a total bond of $35,000 plus house arrest with total lockdown pending his trial.

Fucheck is scheduled back in court in two weeks with a private attorney.