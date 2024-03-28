Man accused of setting Pompano Beach home on fire with woman inside

A man is facing attempted murder and other charges after he was caught on camera setting a Pompano Beach couple's home on fire back in November, authorities said.

David Eugene Gill, 36, was arrested Monday on charges including attempted felony murder, arson, burglary, and criminal mischief, an arrest report said.

Broward Sheriff's Office David Eugene Gill

The incident happened back on Nov. 30 at a home in the 500 block of Northeast 33rd Court where a married couple in their 60s live.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to the report, Gill had been outside across the street yelling obscenities at the husband before the husband left to go to the bank.

Video showed Gill entering the fenced-in property and trying to light a tree on fire, the report said.

He then moved to the home's car port where he tried to set a vehicle on fire, then set a paper towel roll on fire and tossed it on a table in the car port, the report said.

Gill ultimately made four attempts to ignite a fire in the car port before he succeeded in lighting one of the vehicles on fire, the report said.

The fire spread to the home that was occupied by the woman, the report said.

Authorities haven't released a motive for the incident or what led them to Gill, who was arrested by the Broward Sheriff's Office and booked into jail, where he remained held without bond.