Man Accused of Sex Assault, Human Trafficking in Oakland Park

Ralphride Joseph, 38, is facing a long list of sex crime charges

By Wayne Roustan

An Oakland Park man who is accused of armed sexual assaults and forcing a woman to have sex with other men is behind bars facing nine charges, records show.

According to the arrest report, Ralphride Joseph, 38, held a broken glass crack pipe to the throat of a 20-year-old woman on Feb. 11 and threatened to kill her unless she had sex with him. He also allegedly sexually assaulted her again as she slept.

Ralphride Joseph

He then forced her to have sex with three other men in exchange for crack cocaine. Joseph also held her against her will and threatened to kill her if she ran away, the report stated.

He beat her and took two cellphones and her wallet to prevent her from leaving or calling for help, investigators said.

Joseph was arrested Aug. 10 on charges that included kidnapping, false imprisonment, sexual assault and battery, human trafficking, and grand theft, among others, records show.

He remains in the Broward County Jail without bond.

