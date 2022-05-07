Man Accused of Sexting and Selling Drugs to a Minor in Key Largo

A Key Largo man was arrested Friday after allegedly sending sexually inappropriate text messages to a teenager and smoking marijuana with her, officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was notified on April 21 that Pedro John Davis, 35, was sending sexual texts to a minor.

According to deputies, officers spoke to the victim, who said that she used to smoke marijuana with Davis.

She also mentioned that he used to speak about sexual topics, which made her uncomfortable, deputies said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Davis was charged with transmission of harmful material to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communications device, deputies said.

Davis was booked into jail on a $125,000 bond, online records show.