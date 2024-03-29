Man accused of sexually assaulting child in Pembroke Park facing 22 charges

A man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in Pembroke Park is facing nearly two dozen charges, authorities said.

Nivenson Sarazin, 37, was arrested Friday on 22 counts including sexual assault, battery, cruelty towards a child, possession of obscene material, Pembroke Park Police officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office Nivenson Sarazin

Police said their investigation began on Wednesday, when they were contacted by hospital staffers who said the minor made statements about being sexually battered.

The alleged abuse happened at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sarazin at first denied the allegations but later admitted to abusing the girl.

He admitted to touching the child inappropriately and making the child touch him, police said.

“Sarazin was asked if he knew what was going on during these sexual interactions with the juvenile and he stated 'yes,' he knew what was occurring during each incident, and he understands it's 'not normal to touch a minor' but he 'loses control,'" the affidavit said.

Police said the girl told investigators the incidents happened more than five times, and said Sarazin made her take nude photos on his phone.

"Sarazin stated that he has kissed the...female countless times on the lips and could not provide an exact number," the affidavit said.

Toward the end of his police questioning, Sarazin told investigators "I should've just asked for a lawyer," the affidavit said.

Sarazin was arrested and booked into jail.