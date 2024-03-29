Man accused of sexually assaulting girl in Dolphin Mall movie theater

A man is facing serious charges after police said he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl inside a Dolphin Mall movie theater.

Omar Gregorio Montalvo, 22, was arrested Thursday on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child, and traveling to meet a minor for sex, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Omar Gregorio Montalvo

The alleged incident happened back on Feb. 24 at the mall on Northwest 12th Street in Sweetwater.

According to the report, the girl's stepfather said he'd dropped the victim and her cousin off at CMX Cinemas to see a movie.

Once inside the theater, Montalvo touched the girl inappropriately and made her touch him while watching the movie, the report said.

The incident was later reported to police, who interviewed the girl who told them she'd been communicating with Montalvo for about a month.

Investigators searched the girl's phone and found messages between her and Montalvo from earlier in February, including an exchange where she told him she was 16 and he told her he was 18, the report said.

After the movie theater incident, they discussed the sexual acts that had been performed in the messages, the report said.

Police also found hidden pictures of the girl and Montalvo that had GPS info showing they were taken at Dolphin Mall, the report said.

Montalvo sent the girl other messages discussing sex acts he wanted them to undertake, the report said.

Police later arrested Montalvo, who gave a full confession, the report said.

Montalvo, of Miami, was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.