Man accused of shooting driver during road rage incident in Florida City

A Miami man is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot another driver during a road rage incident in Florida City.

Jeremiah Sosa, 22, was arrested on a charge of attempted felony murder with a firearm in the Tuesday evening incident that happened in the area of Krome Avenue and West Palm Drive.

According to an arrest report, the victim was shot while standing outside of his parked vehicle following the road rage incident.

Miami-Dade Corrections Jeremiah Sosa

A spent 9mm casing was found at the scene and blood was found in the victim's vehicle, the report said.

Police were able to get a license plate number of the other vehicle involved and tracked it to the listed address on Southwest 241st Street, the report said.

When Sosa arrived at the home in the car that was seen leaving the scene, he was detained, the report said.

He had a loaded Taurus GX4 9mm firearm on him, the report said.

Police said they received video from a witness that showed Sosa shoot the victim and drive away from the scene, the report said.

The report didn't identify the victim or give details on his injuries.

Sosa was taken to the Florida City Police Department and refused to speak without his lawyer before he was booked into jail, the report said.

Miami-Dade jail records showed Sosa was being held without bond Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't available.