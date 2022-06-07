Man Accused of Trafficking, Branding Young Girl: Miami Beach Police

A South Florida man is in jail after police say he lured a young girl, trafficked her and forced her to get a tattoo.

Johnny Gibbs Jr., 38, of Miami, was arrested June 1 after the victim's mother came forward to police.

The victim met Gibbs at the CVS pharmacy on 10th Street and Washington Avenue in South Beach, where he told her she could help him sell yachts and make a lot of money doing it, police said in an arrest report.

So when they met up again, police say he lured her in with a Ferrari, ultimately giving her drugs and alcohol before taking her to a hotel room, where she was left with the driver.

The man tried to have sex with her, but she was eventually able to talk him out of it, police said.

Then Gibbs allegedly ordered her to give him the money and police say he threatened to get a gun.

The report says Gibbs didn’t stop trying to reach the victim. She agreed to meet with him fearing he would track her down again – that's when police say he brought her to a home and forced her to get a tattoo.

The girl eventually told her mother, who reported the crimes to police.

Gibbs was later arrested on Miami Beach. He remains in Miami-Dade jail under no bond and faces multiple human trafficking charges.