Man accused of trying to kidnap teen girl walking dog outside her Homestead home

A 43-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 13-year-old girl right outside her house in Homestead on Friday.

Michael Luprecio is facing battery and attempted kidnapping charges. He is being held without bond.

Police say the victim was walking her dog in front of her home along SW 4th Street, when a dark gray Chevrolet Tahoe pulled into her driveway.

The driver reportedly got out of the vehicle, opened the hood and began looking underneath the bay of the hood, according to an arrest report.

The victim then walked passed the vehicle, in order to get back to her home, when the man lunged at her and grabbed her -- attempting to pull her closer to his vehicle, police said.

The teen says she screamed and was able to break away from the man, later identified as Luprecio.

Michael Luprecio mugshot

Luprecio got back into the vehicle and drove off, after the victim ran back into her home to call 911.

Homestead Police were able to tracked down Luprecio's 2011 Tahoe, and saw him get into the vehicle before conducting a traffic stop along NW 8th Street.

Luprecio told officers that he stopped in the driveway of the victim's home in order to check a noise coming for his engine, and claimed that the teen was just startled when he aggressively closed the vehicle's hood.

He was arrested and taken to the Homestead Police Department, before being transported to TGK.