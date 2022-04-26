Miami-Dade County

Man Airlifted to Hospital After He's Beaten, Shot in SW Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the area of Southwest 187th Avenue and Southwest 240th Street around 11:45 a.m. and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound

By Brian Hamacher

A man was airlifted to a hospital after he was beaten and shot in southwest Miami-Dade.
NBC 6

A man was airlifted to a hospital after he was beaten and shot in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the area of Southwest 187th Avenue and Southwest 240th Street around 11:45 a.m. and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was airlifted to a local hospital, where his condition was unknown. His identity hasn't been released.

Witnesses told police the man was attacked by at least five people with an object before he was shot.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspects fled the scene in a light colored SUV, the witnesses told police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Local

Miami-Dade 2 hours ago

Two Girls Missing Since Monday After Leaving Aventura School Found Safe

good Samaritan 3 hours ago

‘Aden Was My Hero': Final Farewell for Teen Who Died Trying to Save Drowning Driver

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami-Dade Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us