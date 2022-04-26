Man Airlifted to Hospital After He's Beaten, Shot in SW Miami-Dade

A man was airlifted to a hospital after he was beaten and shot in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the area of Southwest 187th Avenue and Southwest 240th Street around 11:45 a.m. and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was airlifted to a local hospital, where his condition was unknown. His identity hasn't been released.

Witnesses told police the man was attacked by at least five people with an object before he was shot.

The suspects fled the scene in a light colored SUV, the witnesses told police.

The incident remains under investigation.

