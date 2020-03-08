Man Allegedly Killed Couple While They Slept Inside Home: Sheriff

Police in one Central Florida county arrested a man who they say shot and killed a couple while they were sleeping in their home last month

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports officers arrested 34-year-old Todd Jackson and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder for the incident inside a Haines City home.

According to Polk County Sheriff’s deputies, the bodies of Raymond and Crystal Cline were found behind the home late Friday night after no one had reported hearing from them since February 21st.

Investigators say Jackson shot both victims in the head as they slept in their home before dragging them out of a window into the woods with the help of their roommate – his stepdaughter, 19-year-old Amberlyn Nichols – and her boyfriend Larry Waters Jr.

Jackson was found outside his Lakeland home while both Waters and Nichols were charged with several counts including failing to report a death and dealing with stolen property after Nichols allegedly tried to sell the Cline’s vehicle after their death.