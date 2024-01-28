Man appears in court over alleged human trafficking of teen girl missing since 2019

Miami-Dade police have arrested a man accused of human trafficking involving a minor who had been reported missing for several years.

Detectives from MDPD's Human Trafficking Squad said they received information of an illicit online advertisement involving the commercial sexual exploitation of an underage juvenile who has been reported missing since 2019.

An undercover detective was offered sexual relations with the 17-year-old victim in exchange for $500, according to an arrest report.

"The missing juvenile disclosed to detectives that she was being sexually trafficked for profit by the adult male," the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement. "The adult male subject admitted to detectives that he suspected the victim was a minor."

Christian Carvajal, 27, is facing several serious charges including human trafficking, derive support from proceeds of prostitution, as well as contributing to the delinquency/dependency of a child .

He appeared in court on Sunday where the judge set no bond on count one (human trafficking) -- while a division judge will determine the rest.

The victim will be provided resources such as counseling and housing as part of her recovery, according to Miami-Dade Police.

"The dedication to duty and hard work of the detectives of our Human Trafficking Squad cannot be overstated. This is just one example of the victims that our officers work tirelessly to bring home every day," said Director Stephanie V. Daniels. "For far too long, this juvenile victim has been in the hands of the worst kinds of individuals, those who prey against our vulnerable youth. During this Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and every month of the year, we remain committed to bring more victims home."