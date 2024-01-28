Man appears in court over alleged human trafficking of teen girl missing since 2021

Miami-Dade police have arrested a man accused of trafficking a minor who had been reported missing for several years.

Detectives from MDPD's Human Trafficking Squad said they received information about an illicit online advertisement involving the commercial sexual exploitation of an underage juvenile who was reported missing in 2021.

An undercover detective was offered sexual relations with the 17-year-old victim in exchange for $500, according to an arrest report.

"The missing juvenile disclosed to detectives that she was being sexually trafficked for profit by the adult male," the Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement. "The adult male subject admitted to detectives that he suspected the victim was a minor."

Christian Carvajal, 27, is facing several serious charges including human trafficking, deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, as well as contributing to the delinquency/dependency of a child.

He appeared in court on Sunday where the judge set no bond for the human trafficking charge, while a division judge will determine the rest.

Since the victim was 13 years old, she would run away from home but always come back, police said.

"Going back to 2019, she started to display signs or indicators of possible human trafficking, or what we see that leads up to being wrapped up in the life," said Miami-Dade Police Det. Jessica Barriel.

The victim's grades were failing and her behavior changed — in 2021, she ran away again, and that was the last time her family saw her.

Police said Carvajal had met the teen on Instagram about two weeks ago. On one of several dates he had planned for the teen, the victim was supposedly going to get paid up to $1,000.

"The subject was setting up the victim psychologically, manipulating her into believing if she came into business with him, they would both benefit someway," Barriel said.

The victim will be provided resources such as counseling and housing as part of her recovery, according to Miami-Dade Police.

"The dedication to duty and hard work of the detectives of our Human Trafficking Squad cannot be overstated. This is just one example of the victims that our officers work tirelessly to bring home every day," said Director Stephanie V. Daniels. "For far too long, this juvenile victim has been in the hands of the worst kinds of individuals, those who prey against our vulnerable youth. During this Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and every month of the year, we remain committed to bring more victims home."