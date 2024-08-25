1 hospitalized, 1 arrested after argument leads to shooting in Pembroke Pines

One man was hospitalized and another was arrested after an argument ended with a shooting in Pembroke Pines on Saturday morning.

The shooting took place at Grand Café at 12389 Pembroke Road, according to police.

An argument between two men led to one pulling out a gun and firing several shots -- three of which struck the other man in his right leg, police confirmed.

Officers arrived and quickly detained the shooter, later identified as Stevenson Collins.

Stevenson Collins mugshot

Video shows a number of officers at the scene and some interviewing bystanders.

Cameras also captured the moment Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue arrived at a hospital with a man who was hurt.

The circumstances surrounding the argument have not been released.

Collins is is facing a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200, email tips@ppines.com, or call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).