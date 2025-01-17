Man arrested after attempted abduction of girl in Northwest Miami-Dade: Police

A man who attempted to kidnap a girl at a bus stop in Northwest Miami-Dade was arrested by police.

Paganini Keith Fleurantin, 37, is facing several charges, including attempting kidnapping, and luring or enticing a child.

Paganini Keith Fleurantin

According to officials, on Thursday, the victim said she got off at a bus stop near Thomas Jefferson Biscayne Gardens K-8 Academy to pick up her brother when she noticed Fleurantin following her.

The arrest report said that Fleurantin called out to the victim to come to him but she refused and kept walking away.

Fleurantin then attempted to grab the victim.

The victim, the report stated, ran back inside the school and Fleurantin said "You will come back."

The girl then called her mother to tell her what was happening and the school was placed on lockdown.

Fleurantin was taken into custody.