Man Arrested After Posting Threats Toward Central Florida Sheriff Who Condemned Antisemitic Propaganda

A man in New Jersey was arrested after he threatened online to "put a bullet" in the head of Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood after he condemned antisemitic propaganda and messages posted in his county.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports Richard Golden was identified as the man who posted the threat in a 4chan chatroom. Police arrested him at his mother's home in South Brunswick, NJ and said they found the threat on his computer.

"Just shoot Chitwood in the head, murder him," the post reportedly read.

Chitwood said that Golden is "anti-government, anti-law enforcement, and spends hours in extremist chat rooms."

"I can't wait to see his face when he gets off the plane because one of the first faces he's going to see is me," Chitwood said.

Chitwood has been outspoken against recent event in the county, including antisemitic messages posted in neighborhoods and at February's Daytona 500 auto race.

"You came to the wrong county. I stand with my Jewish friends, and I'm honored to be on your hit list. It's an honor to be sought after by a bunch of punk thugs," he said.