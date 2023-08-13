Man arrested after stabbing woman in Miami's Bayside area: Police

City of Miami police have arrested a 34-year-old man, who they said was responsible for a late-night stabbing on Saturday.

A woman was reportedly stabbed in the leg and arm at Bayside Marketplace, before she was later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Richard Jin has since been arrested on several charges including attempted felony murder, robbery and criminal mischief.

Richard Jin was charged with attempted felony murder after the Saturday stabbing.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

His bond was set at $17,500.

The events that led to this stabbing, remain unclear at this time.