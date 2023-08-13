Miami

Man arrested after stabbing woman in Miami's Bayside area: Police

The victim was reportedly stabbed in her leg and arm, but is expected to survive.

Bayside stabbing leaves woman injured

City of Miami police have arrested a 34-year-old man, who they said was responsible for a late-night stabbing on Saturday.

A woman was reportedly stabbed in the leg and arm at Bayside Marketplace, before she was later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Richard Jin has since been arrested on several charges including attempted felony murder, robbery and criminal mischief.

His bond was set at $17,500.

The events that led to this stabbing, remain unclear at this time.

