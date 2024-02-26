Man arrested, car overturns after fleeing police, crashing into several other vehicles in Miami

A man has been arrested after he tried to flee from police and crashed into several other vehicles in Miami, officials said.
According to Miami-Dade Police, the suspect tried to flee as officers attempted to arrest him and he collided with several other cars along 103rd Street and 27th Avenue.
He then crashed into other vehicles on 118th Street and 27th Avenue and the car overturned.
According to MDPD, the man was taken into custody and no police vehicles were involved in the accidents.
At this time, police have not released the identity of the suspect or information on what led to the chase.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.