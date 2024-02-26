Man arrested, car overturns after fleeing police, crashing into several other vehicles in Miami

A man has been arrested after he tried to flee from police and crashed into several other vehicles in ​​Miami, officials said.

TRAFFIC ALERT: due to a traffic crash investigation we have shut down NW 3-5th Ave along 20th St. please avoid the area and seek alternative route until further notice. KD pic.twitter.com/9hHj1rMrWA — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 26, 2024

According to Miami-Dade Police, the suspect tried to flee as officers attempted to arrest him and he collided with several other cars along 103rd Street and 27th Avenue.

He then crashed into other vehicles on 118th Street and 27th Avenue and the car overturned.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to MDPD, the man was taken into custody and no police vehicles were involved in the accidents.

At this time, police have not released the identity of the suspect or information on what led to the chase.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.