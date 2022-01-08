Man Arrested For Assaulting Woman in Miami Beach Hotel Room

Officers arrested a man on Thursday for breaking into a woman’s room at The Victor Hotel in Miami Beach and assaulting her.

The victim, who was visiting from the Midwest with a friend, was able to defend herself according to police.

She reported meeting Marwan Habib, a trainer, at a clothing store where the two exchanged numbers and connected on social media. She told officers she had planned to meet up with Habib.

The woman told police that she was sleeping in her hotel room on Nov. 7 when she woke up to Habib in the room with her.

Habib was able to convince the front desk personnel at the hotel to give him a key to her room, police said.

Other women have reported Habib’s “odd and concerning” behavior in Miami Beach before, according to the arrest report.

In Lebanon, Habib was the subject of similar accusations by dozens of women and an attorney confronted him publicly on a television show, Beirut.com reported in 2019.

Habib is facing a charge of burglary with assault in Miami-Dade County. He was being held on Friday without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Records show Habib has an immigration hold.