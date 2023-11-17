Miami Springs

Man arrested for exposing himself in Miami Springs public library: Police

David Betancourt, 58, was arrested Thursday on a charge of indecent exposure, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By Brian Hamacher

Miami Springs Police

Miami Springs Police arrested a man who they said exposed himself inside a public library.

David Betancourt, 58, was arrested Thursday on a charge of indecent exposure, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

David Betancourt
Miami-Dade Corrections
David Betancourt

According to police, Betancourt had entered the library and was pretending to use a computer when a female victim saw him "manipulating his genitals."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Betancourt was staring at the victim and even angled his chair to face her directly, police said.

The victim watched as Betancourt pulled his right shorts leg up and exposed himself, police said.

Library staffers were notified and called police, who responded and took Betancourt into custody in the library's parking lot.

Photos released by police showed Betancourt in a surveillance photo from the library and in custody in the back of a police car.

Miami Springs Police
David Betancourt, 58, was arrested Thursday on a charge of indecent exposure, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Betancourt was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Miami SpringsMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us