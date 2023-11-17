Man arrested for exposing himself in Miami Springs public library: Police

Miami Springs Police arrested a man who they said exposed himself inside a public library.

David Betancourt, 58, was arrested Thursday on a charge of indecent exposure, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections David Betancourt

According to police, Betancourt had entered the library and was pretending to use a computer when a female victim saw him "manipulating his genitals."

Betancourt was staring at the victim and even angled his chair to face her directly, police said.

The victim watched as Betancourt pulled his right shorts leg up and exposed himself, police said.

Library staffers were notified and called police, who responded and took Betancourt into custody in the library's parking lot.

Photos released by police showed Betancourt in a surveillance photo from the library and in custody in the back of a police car.

Betancourt was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.