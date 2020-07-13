Miami Beach

Man Arrested for Harassing Sea Turtle Nest Along Miami Beach

Miami-Dade Corrections

Karl Barthelmess

Police arrested a man they say was caught harassing a sea turtle nesting area along Miami Beach Sunday evening.

According to an arrest report, 40-year-old Karl Barthelmess was seen by witnesses intentionally breaking wooden stakes that mark and barricade sea turtle nesting areas.

Officers say Barthelmess became aggressive when authorities approached him, heading into the water and even throwing a rock at one point.

After a few minutes, a Miami Beach marine patrol unit was able to take Barthelmess into custody when he entered their boat.

Barthelmess faces one count of molesting and harassing sea turtle eggs, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

