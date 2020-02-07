human trafficking

Man Arrested for Human Trafficking After Assaulting Victim in NW Miami: Police

His victim alleged he had transported her from Georgia to Miami to engage in commercial sexual activity

A man was sent to jail Thursday for allegedly forcing women into prostitution-related activities across South Florida and physically assaulting one of his victims.

Deshawn Montell Casey, 28, faces charges of battery and human trafficking.

On Thursday afternoon, around 12:45 p.m., one of his victims called the police to report that Casey had beat her. Upon arrival at Miami Princess Hotel at 4251 Northwest 11th Street, cops discovered the female disturbed and crying, according to an arrest report.

She had "visible injuries to her face consistent with trauma," according to the report, and proceeded to tell police that Casey had strangled and whipped her after becoming upset she was not producing more money.

Casey was attempting to flee the scene, but officers were able to detain him before interviewing the victim.

She told police that she had met Casey, known to her by the name "Cartier," in Atlanta, Georgia two years earlier. She alleged that he had transported her to Miami "for the sole purpose of committing commercial sexual activity" and had frequently forced, intimidated or coerced her into engaging in prostitution and prostitution-related activities.

The victim also stated that she worked seven days a week as a prostitute in designated areas of Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables and Ft. Lauderdale and was required to bring in between $500 and $1,000 a day. She revealed a tattoo on her right arm of a Cartier watch design, which she alleged Casey had forced her to get to represent her belonging to his street name.

Casey was promptly arrested and taken to prison.

