Man arrested for lewd conduct with teen boy in Miami church's bathroom: Police

A man is facing charges after police said he had inappropriate contact with a 15-year-old boy inside a Miami church's bathroom.

Roberto Aguilar-Monjarrez, 41, was arrested Thursday on two counts of lewd or lascivious conduct, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Roberto Aguilar-Monjarrez

The alleged incident happened back on Nov. 18 at the church at 3501 W. Flagler Street.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

According to an arrest warrant, the teen told detectives he was at the church with his friend and they had gone to the bathroom together, where multiple people were waiting for a stall.

While in the bathroom, the friend asked the teen for his phone number, which he said aloud, the report said.

The friend left and the teen ended up alone in the bathroom with Aguilar-Monjarrez, who he didn't know, the report said.

The teen said Aguilar-Monjarrez asked him where he lived, how long he'd been coming to the church and if he had a girlfriend, the report said.

At one point, Aguilar-Monjarrez started caressing the teen's neck and touching his arm, and the teen said he felt uncomfortable and pushed his hand away, the report said.

The teen said he ran into a stall and the man got into a stall next to him, so the teen then ran out of the bathroom, the warrant said.

A short time later, the teen said he received a WhatsApp message from an account with the name Roberto Aguilar, the warrant said.

A detective began using the teen's phone to pose as the teen and communicate with Aguilar-Monjarrez, and asked him why he touched his neck and arm, the warrant said.

"I don't know, because you got my attention," Aguilar-Monjarrez responded in Spanish, according to the warrant.

Aguilar-Monjarrez later sent sexual messages about masturbation and internet pornography to the teen's phone, the warrant said.

Aguilar-Monjarrez was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Miami Police confirmed Aguilar-Monjarrez was an attendee at the church and not employed there.