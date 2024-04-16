Man arrested in alleged theft of Elvis jacket at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

A man has been arrested for the alleged theft of an Elvis Presley jacket from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Christopher Owen, 50, was arrested Saturday on a grand theft charge in the Feb. 14, 2023 theft of the jacket, arrest and jail records showed.

Broward Sheriff's Office Christopher Owen

According to a warrant, Owen was captured on surveillance video going into a section that was blocked off with rope barricades and contained a mannequin that was wearing the Elvis jacket.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The jacket is one of many pieces of rock memorabilia at the Hard Rock and is valued at $11,670, the report said.

After taking the jacket, Owen handed it to a woman and they both left the casino on foot, the report said.

Earlier in the night, Owen had used his driver's license to request a cash advance at the casino, which is how he was identified, the report said.

He had also been arrested in 2022 in Hollywood and the officer who'd arrested him recognized him in the casino surveillance footage, the report said.

Owen was booked into jail on Saturday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.