Man Arrested in Broward in 2016 Murder of Dallas Attorney

A man has been arrested in Broward County in connection with the 2016 murder of a prominent Dallas attorney, authorities said.

Steven Benton Aubrey, 61, was arrested Wednesday in Oakland Park and booked into the Broward jail on a murder charge, records showed.

Aubrey was given a $2 million bond but had an out-of-state hold, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Aubrey is being charged in the May 13, 2016 killing of 68-year-old attorney Ira Tobolowsky, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Tobolowsky was found dead in the garage of his Dallas home in what was described as an arson fire.

Dallas Police believe Tobolowsky was preparing to leave for work when he was attacked by Aubrey, who poured gasoline on Tobolowsky and set him on fire.

A medical examiner ruled Tobolowsky’s death a homicide as a result of thermal burns, smoke inhalation, and blunt force trauma.

Police said Tobolowsky represented Aubrey’s mother in litigation against Aubrey, and Aubrey had been a person of interest in the case and had been previously questioned.

"Over the last four years, homicide detectives have conducted interviews and gathered evidence in the case," police said in a statement. "Ultimately the information and evidence gathered during the years-long investigation have resulted in making the arrest."

Aubrey was expected to be extradited back to Texas, police said.