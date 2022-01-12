Doral

Man Arrested in Connection With Shooting at Doral CityPlace

Cellphone video captured the shooter firing his gun

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his gun at CityPlace in Doral over the weekend.

Alex Arnaud, 32, of Homestead, faces charges of attempted felony murder, discharging a firearm in public and resisting an officer without violence, the Doral Police Department announced Wednesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Arnaud will be transported to Turner-Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Doral Police responded to the shopping mall after 9 p.m. Sunday after calls of a shooting. Witnesses said a group of several men and women got into an altercation in the parking garage, during which Arnaud allegedly pulled out his gun and fired several times.

Local

Florida 2 hours ago

Universal Orlando Workers Must Be Vaccinated Or Get Weekly Testing

DRIVING EXAMS 3 hours ago

Mother Believes New Fla. Driving Exam — Changed Due to Pandemic — Is Too Easy

No one was struck by the gunfire, police said, but those who were hurt got injured because of the altercation.

Cellphone video captured the shooter firing his gun. Witnesses said he then fled the scene in a dark-colored Tesla.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

DoralshootingCityPlace Doral
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us