Man Arrested in Connection With Shooting at Doral CityPlace

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his gun at CityPlace in Doral over the weekend.

Alex Arnaud, 32, of Homestead, faces charges of attempted felony murder, discharging a firearm in public and resisting an officer without violence, the Doral Police Department announced Wednesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Arnaud will be transported to Turner-Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Doral Police responded to the shopping mall after 9 p.m. Sunday after calls of a shooting. Witnesses said a group of several men and women got into an altercation in the parking garage, during which Arnaud allegedly pulled out his gun and fired several times.

No one was struck by the gunfire, police said, but those who were hurt got injured because of the altercation.

Cellphone video captured the shooter firing his gun. Witnesses said he then fled the scene in a dark-colored Tesla.