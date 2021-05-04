Miami-Dade County

Man Arrested in Fatal Attack on Seagull Near Haulover Park

Daniel Guzman, 37, was arrested Monday in connection with the December 2020 incident, an arrest report said

By NBC 6 Digital Team

Getty Images

A man accused of a fatal attack on a seagull near Haulover Park in Miami-Dade is facing animal cruelty and other charges.

Daniel Guzman, 37, was arrested Monday in connection with the December 2020 incident, an arrest report said.

The report said Guzman, of Orlando, attacked the seagull and nearly ripped off one of its wings near the Haulover Pointe fuel docks in Sunny Isles.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Daniel Guzman

Multiple witnesses told investigators that Guzman was feeding the seagull before he hit it with a rock, the report said.

One witness said she heard Guzman tell the bird "that's what you deserve," the report said.

The seagull could barely move and was brought to the Pelican Harbor Seabird Station's clinic where it died.

When he was questioned by authorities, Guzman admitted that he was feeding the seagull and then hit it with a rock, the report said.

The report said the bird is a Laughing Gull, which is protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

In addition to the animal cruelty charge, Guzman was charged with taking of a migratory bird and baiting a migratory bird.

Guzman remained held at the Miami-Dade jail Tuesday. Attorney information wasn't available.

