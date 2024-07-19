Man arrested in ‘heinous attack' of woman on Miami Beach

Miami Beach Police have arrested a suspect after a woman was sexually battered earlier this week on the Beachwalk.

Keith Hill Jr., 30, was identified and found in Hollywood and was taken into custody, Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones said Friday.

The attack happened 1 a.m. Tuesday between 23rd and 24th streets. Police said the victim was rollerblading when a man brazenly grabbed her from behind, unprovoked, and sexually battered her.

“This is a very, very heinous attack and our organization is taking this very, very seriously,” Chris Bess with Miami Beach Police said earlier this week.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The suspect was allegedly caught on surveillance footage.