Man Arrested in Hialeah Road Rage Incident Caught on Camera

A man was arrested for an alleged road rage incident in Hialeah on Wednesday that was caught on camera.

Maykel Escalona, 39, face one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Hialeah Police, the incident took place just after 4:30 p.m. when the car driven by Escalona was inadvertently cut off while traveling north on Northwest 72nd Avenue at 74th Street.

Escalona followed the car after it turned right and continued into the city of Hialeah. At West 8th Avenue, Escalona pulled in front of the victim and came to a stop.

Video from Only in Dade showed him get out of the car and move toward the victim with a firearm.

No injuries were reported in the incident.