Hallandale Beach

Man arrested in March murder of woman who was shot and dumped on Hallandale Beach road

Omar Simpson, 21, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm for the killing of Mikesha Johnson, Hallandale Beach Police officials said

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Months after a woman was shot and had her body dumped on the side of a Hallandale Beach road, police said they've arrested a man responsible for her murder.

Omar Simpson, 21, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm for the killing of Mikesha Johnson, Hallandale Beach Police officials said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Officers had responded to reports of an unconscious woman who'd been dropped off by a vehicle on the side of Pembroke Road around 4 a.m. back on March 5 and found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Crime Stoppers
Mikesha Johnson
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Officers and fire rescue gave her medical aid but she died from her injuries. She would have celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday, police said.

Investigators discovered Simpson and Johnson had met at a house party earlier that evening.

"Our detectives worked tirelessly to piece together the evidence, ultimately identifying Omar Simpson as the perpetrator," police said in a news release.

Simpson was booked into the Broward jail, where he was being held without bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Omar Simpson

This article tagged under:

Hallandale Beach
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us