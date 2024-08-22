Man arrested in March murder of woman who was shot and dumped on Hallandale Beach road

Months after a woman was shot and had her body dumped on the side of a Hallandale Beach road, police said they've arrested a man responsible for her murder.

Omar Simpson, 21, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm for the killing of Mikesha Johnson, Hallandale Beach Police officials said.

Officers had responded to reports of an unconscious woman who'd been dropped off by a vehicle on the side of Pembroke Road around 4 a.m. back on March 5 and found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers and fire rescue gave her medical aid but she died from her injuries. She would have celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday, police said.

Investigators discovered Simpson and Johnson had met at a house party earlier that evening.

"Our detectives worked tirelessly to piece together the evidence, ultimately identifying Omar Simpson as the perpetrator," police said in a news release.

Simpson was booked into the Broward jail, where he was being held without bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.