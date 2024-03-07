Woman who was shot, thrown from car in Hallandale Beach dies

A woman who witnesses say was shot and then thrown from a vehicle and onto the roadway this week in Hallandale Beach has died, authorities said.

Hallandale Beach Police responded at around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday to an injured person on the south side of Pembroke Road

Lequan Payne told NBC6 he was riding his bike when he saw a car drive up and a woman falling to the ground face down.

"Like, she tried to take a step and then she fell and collapsed, I stood over her and I just asked if she is OK, I just seen her choking," Payne said.

Police later identified the woman as Mikesha Johnson. Witnesses realized she had been shot and noticed she was bleeding profusely as paramedics took her away.

Crime Stoppers Mikesha Johnson

"The ambulance came and they took her away, and when they turned her over there was a lot of blood coming out of her mouth, and that’s when we found out that she was shot," Payne said.

Just around the corner in Hollywood, police were investigating a violent crash involving a Mustang. Surveillance video showed the gray car crashing into the tree before two people were seen getting out and running from the area.

Hallandale Beach Police confirmed the two scenes were connected they are working with Hollywood Police to investigate the "suspicious circumstances" around the incidents.

Police said the suspects remain unidentified. Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.