Caught on Camera

Man Arrested in Miami Beach After Climbing Traffic Signal Post in Viral Video

Video showed the man on the poll at the intersection of 10th Street and Collins Avenue

By NBC 6

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police took one man into custody after viral video showed him on a traffic signal post Friday in Miami Beach.

Video shot by viewer Mitch Novick showed the man on the poll at the intersection of 10th Street and Collins Avenue.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The man later begins to climb down and eventually runs from officers toward Washington Avenue, where he was later taken into custody outside of a hotel nearby.

Local

News You Should Know 5 hours ago

ICYMI: Lessons Learned After ValuJet Tragedy, Programs Aim to Clean Miami's Waterways

First Alert Traffic 4 hours ago

Fatal Motorcycle Crash Closes NB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Todd Boothe, was arrested and charged with several counts, including disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

Boothe is being held on $1,500 bond.

Police did not say if any damage was caused to the poll during the incident.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiami Beachtraffic signal
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us