Man Arrested in Miami Beach After Climbing Traffic Signal Post in Viral Video

Police took one man into custody after viral video showed him on a traffic signal post Friday in Miami Beach.

Video shot by viewer Mitch Novick showed the man on the poll at the intersection of 10th Street and Collins Avenue.

The man later begins to climb down and eventually runs from officers toward Washington Avenue, where he was later taken into custody outside of a hotel nearby.

The man, later identified as 29-year-old Todd Boothe, was arrested and charged with several counts, including disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

Boothe is being held on $1,500 bond.

Police did not say if any damage was caused to the poll during the incident.