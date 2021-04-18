Man Arrested in Miami Beach After Doing Donuts In Intersection, Attempting to Evade Police

Miami Beach Police arrested a man early Sunday morning after receiving multiple complaints of reckless driving.

According to the arrest affidavit, three officers responded to the scene in an unmarked police vehicle at the intersection of South Pointe and Ocean Drive in Miami Beach after dispatch advised multiple high end vehicles were being a nuisance, blocking the streets, blowing stop signs, burning tires, and doing donuts in the intersection.

When they arrived, the officers observed a 2017 white Dodge charger, bearing a Florida tag, stopped in the middle of the intersection. One officer activated the police vehicle emergency lights, while the other officers attempted to stop the driver.

The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Rollin Cherry, placed his car in reverse in an effort to flee the area. Officers gave loud clear verbal commands to Cherry directing him to stop the car. Cherry then placed the vehicle into drive and accelerated forward, toward the officers.

Cherry quickly accelerated into the south side of the intersection directly toward a median and was forced to stop to avoid a collision.

Officers approached the vehicle and ordered Cherry exit the vehicle where he was then placed under arrest without incident.

The remaining passengers were also detained pending a traffic investigation

Cherry was transported to the Miami Beach holding facility and later to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center where he was booked for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and knowingly driving with suspended license.