Man Arrested in South Florida in Connection With Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Breach

An Oregon man has been arrested in South Florida on criminal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, court records show.

A grand jury indicted Richard Harris, 40, and federal law enforcement officers took him into custody in Hollywood last week, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jail records showed Monday that he was being held at Broward County Jail without bail in the custody of the U.S. Marshals. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

Broward Sheriff's Office

On Friday, a federal judge ordered Harris detained until trial because he is considered a potential flight risk and danger to the community, court records show. His case is being transferred to Washington.

Federal prosecutors charged Harris with five counts related to the Capitol riots, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstruction of an official proceeding; and entering and remaining in a restricted building.

In court documents, federal prosecutors provided images from videos and social media they say depict Harris at the insurrection. One video shows a man who appears to be Harris talking on a landline phone inside the U.S. Capitol. He is accused of making threatening remarks into the phone about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-Vice President Mike Pence, documents said.

A man who appears to be Harris is also captured in another video published by the New Yorker. In that video, he can be heard shouting at several U.S. Capitol police officers inside the building, documents said.

Court documents also include a photo that appears to show Harris standing with a statue of former President Gerald Ford, complete with a MAGA hat and Trump flag.

More than 300 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot, with at least 20 of them from Florida.