Man caught on camera stealing Frenchie puppy from Petland arrested in Miami: police

A man who allegedly stole a two-month-old French bulldog was arrested in Miami on Thursday.

Stedman Amaya was charged with a whirlwind of crimes, including armed grand theft, robbery, retail theft, cocaine possession, and more.

The stolen Frenchie, named Botitas, was valued at $12,999 and taken from a Petland in Kendall on May 15.

The puppy has tan paws that make him look like he is wearing boots, which is how he got the name Botitas, meaning "little boots" in Spanish.

Amaya walked into the Petland, located at 8236 Mills Drive, wearing all black, which is also the employee uniform for the store.

Amaya then proceeded to take Botitas out of the kennel and walked out of the store holding the dog.

He left with Botitas in a white Hyundai sport utility that was parked outside of the store.

Amaya was identified in a photo lineup a few days later on May 18th by a Petland employee and witness.

The suspect has been linked to a number of crimes throughout Hialeah and Miami.

In addition to the grand theft charge that he received for stealing Botitas, Amaya has been charged with thousands of dollars worth of retail theft from stores throughout Miami-Dade County, such as Macy's and Dick's Sporting Goods.

He was also charged with several violent crimes, including armed robbery, assault, and battery.