Man Caught on Camera Touching Self, Peeking Through Weston Home: BSO

Detectives are looking for a man who was caught on camera touching himself while peeking inside a Weston home, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

It happened at around 8 p.m. Friday at a residence near the 100 block of Bonaventure Boulevard.

Home surveillance footage shows a bearded man in a hat looking through the rear sliding glass door and masturbating while a woman and a child were inside watching television, according to BSO.

After some time, the man leaves. BSO responded to the incident and canvassed the area but were unable to find him.

The man was described as 5-foot-9, with a black beard and approximately 30-40 years old.

Anyone with information on the subject’s identity to contact Det. Michael Moses at 954-626-4008 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Anonymous tips can go through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.