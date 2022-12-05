Marshfield

Marshfield Double Murder Suspect Will Return to Mass.; New Details on Fla. Attack

Christopher Keeley was arrested Friday after a man was hit in the head and critically injured in Miami Beach, local police said

By Matt Fortin and Oscar Margain

NBC Universal, Inc.

The man wanted in connection with the brutal murder of a Marshfield, Massachusetts, couple appeared in a Florida courtroom Monday, following his arrest Friday evening.

Christopher Keeley waived extradition, allowing law enforcement agents to return him to Massachusetts to face charges after an urgent manhunt that went on for days following the double killing. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office had confirmed over the weekend that 27-year-old was arrested in Miami Beach.

Keeley was arrested Friday after a man was hit in the head and critically injured in Miami Beach about 7:25 p.m., local police said. Keeley was found nearby and taken into custody on a warrant for his arrest out of Massachusetts, where he was charged with homicide.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Charges in the Miami Beach attack are pending while evidence was being analyzed, Miami Beach police said. Keeley had cuts on his face and scrapes on his back.

Law enforcement announced on Wednesday that they were searching for Keeley after finding the bodies of Carl and Vicki Mattson stabbed and bludgeoned to death in their home Tuesday night.

Carl and Vicki Mattson

Prosecutors believed the attack was targeted, not random, and said that Keeley was acquainted with the couple. Authorities have not specified the nature of his relationship to them, though.

Court documents obtained by NBC10 Boston have shown that Keeley had a prior criminal history including several violent incidents.

Christopher Keeley has been wanted in the killings of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a couple in their 70s, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death in their home Tuesday night

This article tagged under:

MarshfieldMiami Beachmurder
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us