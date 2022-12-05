Marshfield Double Murder Suspect Will Return to Mass.; New Details on Fla. Attack

The man wanted in connection with the brutal murder of a Marshfield, Massachusetts, couple appeared in a Florida courtroom Monday, following his arrest Friday evening.

Christopher Keeley waived extradition, allowing law enforcement agents to return him to Massachusetts to face charges after an urgent manhunt that went on for days following the double killing. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office had confirmed over the weekend that 27-year-old was arrested in Miami Beach.

Arrest Made In Marshfield Murder pic.twitter.com/L3QdvmJvhX — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) December 3, 2022

Keeley was arrested Friday after a man was hit in the head and critically injured in Miami Beach about 7:25 p.m., local police said. Keeley was found nearby and taken into custody on a warrant for his arrest out of Massachusetts, where he was charged with homicide.

Charges in the Miami Beach attack are pending while evidence was being analyzed, Miami Beach police said. Keeley had cuts on his face and scrapes on his back.

Law enforcement announced on Wednesday that they were searching for Keeley after finding the bodies of Carl and Vicki Mattson stabbed and bludgeoned to death in their home Tuesday night.

Prosecutors believed the attack was targeted, not random, and said that Keeley was acquainted with the couple. Authorities have not specified the nature of his relationship to them, though.

Court documents obtained by NBC10 Boston have shown that Keeley had a prior criminal history including several violent incidents.

Christopher Keeley has been wanted in the killings of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a couple in their 70s, who were found stabbed and bludgeoned to death in their home Tuesday night