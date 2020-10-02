Florida

Man Charged in Mother's Beating Death in Central Florida

Adam Savage, 37, was arrested Thursday at his mother's Sanford home and charged with second-degree murder

A jail cell
Getty Images

A Florida man accused of beating his mother to death was in jail, authorities said, but no motive was immediately given.

Adam Savage, 37, was arrested Thursday at his mother's Sanford home and charged with second-degree murder, according to a Seminole County Sheriff's Office report.

Family members told detectives that Savage had called them early Thursday morning about an unspecified emergency at the home. When they arrived, Savage tried to keep them out of his mother’s bedroom.

After fighting with Savage and forcing their way in, they found Vicki Savage, 68, suffering from obvious signs of trauma and called 911, officials said. The family members held Adam Savage until deputies arrived and declared his mother dead at the scene.

Savage was being held without bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

