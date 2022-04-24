Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Shooting of Ex-Girlfriend

A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after Miami police say he shot his ex-girlfriend multiple times. The shooting incident occurred Friday, April 22 at approximately 2 p.m. at 240 northeast 71st Street.

Isaac Jackie Sharpe, 47, was arrested Sunday morning by Miami Police.

Police say that Sharpe went to the victim’s workplace and demanded that she leave with him.

When the victim refused, he began firing toward her, striking her several times before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and police have not released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.