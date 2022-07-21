Man Charged With Manslaughter After June Fight at SW Miami-Dade Sports Tavern

Police have arrested and charged a Miami-Dade man they say punched a man following a June incident at a sports tavern, causing the victim to later die in the hospital.

Placido Garza, 55, was charged Wednesday with one count of manslaughter for the June 22nd incident at the Duffy's Tavern located at 2108 Southwest 57th Avenue.

According to an arrest report, Miami-Dade Police responded and found 52-year-old Robert Padgett Jr. unresponsive on the ground. Padgett was taken to Doctors Hospital and later Baptist Hospital, where he died June 25th.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed Padgett approach Garza, where the two men spoke briefly before Garza punched Padgett.

Restaurant staff identified Garza during interviews, with one waiter saying he was told by Garza that he had punched the victim.

Garza was released on $25,000 bond.