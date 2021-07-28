Man Charged With Murder After Woman's Burned Body Found Near Train Tracks

A Miami man is facing a murder charge after a woman's burned body was discovered Sunday near railroad tracks.

Allen Thomas, 57, faces charges of second-degree murder with a weapon, abusing a dead human body and tampering with evidence, according to an arrest report.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to a small fire Monday near 261 NE 73rd Street, where they found the woman's severely burned body, police said.

Investigators later pinned down Thomas after they discovered a U-Haul truck had been in the area and left when the fire started, police said.

Detectives found several knives, cleaning supplies and blood "consistent with a struggle" at Thomas' apartment.

According to the report, Thomas told a witness that the woman died two days before the fire. He later dragged her body from the apartment to the U-Haul and used lighter fluid to light the fire.

Thomas remains in jail without bond. Attorney information was not available.