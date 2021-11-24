Man Charged With Video Voyeurism After Installing Camera in Hallandale Beach Home

Police arrested a South Florida handyman on charges that he allegedly installed several hidden cameras inside a home in one city without the residents' knowledge.

50-year-old Pedro Avila was arrested Tuesday in Miami-Dade County and charged with two counts of video voyeurism and two counts of battery.

According to an arrest report, Hallandale Beach Police obtained an arrest warrant for Avila on November 3rd after they discovered he installed the cameras in areas where privacy was expected.

Avila allegedly recorded the residents for his own gratification, according to HBPD.

When the residents confronted him, Avila allegedly hit them with his hands and left. He was taken into custody nearly three weeks later by Miami-Dade Police.

Avila appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom Wednesday. It is unknown if he was given a bond amount.

Police say Avila worked as a handyman and plumber across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Anyone who believes they were a victim should call their local police department.