Man convicted in cargo theft ring that stole $230K perfume shipment in Hialeah

A Miami man who was part of a cargo theft ring that was involved in the 2016 theft of a $230,000 perfume shipment in Hialeah has been convicted, authorities said.

A jury found 69-year-old Eligio Bacallao guilty of cargo theft and conspiracy to commit cargo theft charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said Wednesday.

The jury reached its verdict on Jan. 19. Bacallo is facing a maximum of ten years in prison at sentencing, scheduled for April 10.

Bacallo is the final member of the cargo theft ring to be convicted. Two other suspects were found guilty for their roles in the theft back in July 2017.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The theft happened in April 2016. Bacallo and the other suspects stole over $230,000 of Perry Ellis perfume, weighing in at over 19,000 pounds, from the inside of a steel-sealed, GPS-monitored tractor-trailer, authorities said.

The shipment was destined for Laredo, Texas, but 22 of the 24 pallets of perfume never left Hialeah because of the theft.